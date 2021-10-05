Boy Scouts Host Vaccine Pop-Up

By Courtney Hansen

Student Journalist

Photo by Courtney Hansen

This past Saturday, the Chicksa District Boy Scouts held a community-wide vaccination event at 307 W. Jackson Avenue in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, awarding participants free BBQ vouchers.

Joseph Connole, Boy Scouts senior district executive, says it isn’t unusual for the Boy Scouts. In fact, they played a very significant role in helping combat the 1918 Spanish Flu. In an article published by Connole, he says, “During the Spanish Influenza, they helped by handing out health guides, serving as informants for local health officials, serving food, and working with local hospitals to provide help.”

With the current pandemic still raging, the Boy Scouts feel it is their duty to contribute what they can to their communities.

Phyllis Wright, FNP, and John Smoot, RN, from Family Medical Clinic in Holly Springs, were there to administer the vaccinations, bringing with them Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, as well as booster shots for those who qualify. While Wright says they mostly distributed booster shots, she would like to see more people receiving a first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

For those who did get their first dose, Wright and the Boy Scouts will be back on Oct. 30, when participants will be able to receive their second dose. Wright says they can provide the first one, but the second will have to be done with another local vendor.

Vaccinations will be available between 9 a.m. and noon, and afterward, the Boy Scouts will be hosting their first-ever Trunk or Treat event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.. Those who participate will again be awarded a voucher for a free meal at Jake’s Craft BBQ.