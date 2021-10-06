Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Ole Miss Named Recipient of NFCA Academic Team Award

Ole Miss has been named a recipient of the 2021 Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award, with five Rebels also garnering All-America Scholar Athlete recognition.

Ole Miss is one of nine SEC programs to be bestowed with the honor, posting a 3.31 cumulative GPA for the academic year.

Five Rebels brought home Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete laurels, including Anna BorgenLandyn Bruce and graduated senior Ava Tillmann.

To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative G.PA of 3.50 or greater during the academic year. A record of more than 8,800 student-athletes nationwide earned All-America Scholar Athlete status.

