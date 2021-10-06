Wreck on Hwy. 7 South Claims Two Lives

An early morning wreck yesterday on Highway 7 South claimed the lives of two Water Valley women.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday to a wreck near the city limits on Highway 7 South between the Dollar General and Coleman Funeral Home.

Two vehicles were involved.

Officers discovered that Sandra Cooks, 66, and Patricia Gullette, 36, both of Water Valley died in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital.

OPD posted a traffic alert on its Facebook page Tuesday about the wreck which has garnered more than 140 comments on the need to four-lane the highway and about the construction going on near the site of Tuesday’s wreck that has made the road difficult to travel.

“Our thoughts go out to all of the families involved and affected by this tragic situation,” OPD officials stated in a press release.

Staff report