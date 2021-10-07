Are You Ready for Homecoming Weekend?

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Grove at Ole Miss. File photo

The University of Mississippi homecoming game weekend kicks off Friday with the annual Homecoming Parade.

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at The Circle on campus and make its way down University Avenue and around the downtown Square.

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the University of Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and large crowds are expected in and around the Oxford-University community this weekend.

Kick-off will be at 11 a.m. in the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Enjoy a tour of Oxford’s historic downtown Square and the University on a Double Decker bus. Tours will be held at 3 and 4 p.m. Friday. Adults are $10 and kids under 12 are $5. To reserve seats, call 662-232-2477

On Saturday, the Double Decker buses will also run from the Square to the Grove three hours prior to kickoff, and stop running at halftime.

Shuttles will run from the Jackson Avenue Center, South Oxford Center (the old Baptist hospital) and Northwest Community College parking lots beginning at 6 a.m. Masks are required on all buses and shuttles.

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no parking areas at the owner’s expense. The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in the stadium.

Parking on campus begins at 7 a.m. Saturday. All parking passes are digital and will be scanned upon entry. An on-campus parking pass must be presented to enter on game day.

Face coverings are strongly recommended in all indoor areas of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, including clubs, suites and elevators. Any other adjustments to premium area operations will be emailed directly to suite holders and club members.

The Grove and The Circle will close Friday at 6:30 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up.

On game day, the Walk of Champions will start at 8:45 a.m. in the Grove.

During half-time, the 2021 Alumni Awards recipients will be recognized on the field followed by the crowning of Homecoming King Kenzee Blount and Queen Bradford Stewart by Alumni Association President Lampkin Butts. The Pride of the South marching band will also perform.

For more information, visit http://olemissgameday.com/football/.

Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates.