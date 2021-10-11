Cannon Motors Looking for Canine King and Queen

Your four-legged family member could be about to take on a Royal monarchy as Cannon Motors launches this year’s Cannon Canine Royal Competition.

“Let’s just say our pets rule the roost, so why not give them their appropriate title,” said Cannon owner Michael Joe Cannon.

The competition will also raise funds for the Oxford Animal Resource Center.

For every entry submitted Cannon Motors will donate $10 to the ARC.

Submit a story, no more than 50 words telling an exciting story about your pooch and why they deserve the title of Queen or King along with a photograph.

All entries will be judged based on creativity and photography.

Four winners will be selected with the frontrunners being named the 2021 Cannon Canine King and Queen.

The deadline to enter is this Saturday.

The Cannon Canine Competition Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Cannon Chevrolet Dealership located at 100 North Thacker Loop in Oxford.

The Royal Cannon Canine winners will be featured in a Cannon advertisement, walk in the Christmas Parade representing Cannon Motors, and have a portrait painted by Rosie Vassallo.

Entries can also be picked up at either Cannon Chevrolet or Cannon Nissan in Oxford. You can also download the entry form from the Cannon Motor Company website.

Staff report