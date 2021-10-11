Johnson’s Furniture Going Out of Business After 54 Years

Johnson’s Furniture is closing after more than 50 years in Oxford. Photo by Ashton Logan

Johnson’s Furniture announced Monday it is going out of business after more than 50 years of helping local folks turn their house into a home.

A liquidation sale starts on Thursday.

“Johnson’s furniture family would like to thank Oxford, the northern Mississippi area and beyond for 54 wonderful years of business. It’s been our privilege to serve so many families,” said owner Jimmie Ann Johnson, who will be retiring with the close of the business.

The going-out-of-business sale opens to the public on Thursday at the store located on West Jackson Avenue next to Sonic. Store management encourages the shoppers to come early because the deeply discounted furniture will go quickly.

The liquidation sale will feature markdowns on furniture for the living room, bedroom and dining room, with famous brands such as Ashley, Barcalounger, Best Home, Corinthian, Catnapper, Crown Mark, Howard Miller, Southern Motion, HomeStretch, Vaughn Bassett, Sealy, Southerland, Leather Italia, Lane, Fusion, and more.

The family furniture business began as Johnson’s Trading Post in 1967 when James and Dorothy Johnson opened the doors to their 800-square-foot shop of new, used and antique furniture.

Over the years the store relocated and grew in size a couple of times. Its current location on West Jackson Avenue has more than 27,000-square-foot of new furniture.

Visit www.johnsonfurnitureonline.com for more information.

Staff report