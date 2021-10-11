National Honor Society Recognizes Outstanding Ole Miss Students

Staff Report

On a campus of about 19,000 students, it can be hard to stand out, but the newest members of the University of Mississippi chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) national honor society are certainly able to do it.

“Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective honor society for all academic disciplines,” UM PKP President Jeremy Loenneke said. “Membership into Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only and is open to those who have a consistent record of academic excellence.”

Approximately 560 students were invited to join the chapter for the fall of 2021. The chapter hosted its initiation ceremony in the Ford Center, Sunday, October 10, with Dr. Dave Puleo, dean of the UM engineering school, delivering the keynote address.

The UM chapter of Phi Kappa Phi has been a part of campus for more than 60 years, which Loenneke said speaks to the caliber of students and faculty at the university.

“The overall environment is also one that promotes and values academic excellence. All of this together fits right in with the mission and motto of Phi Kappa Phi, which is to ‘let the love of learning rule humanity,’” Loenneke said.

Phi Kappa Phi membership also comes with recognition on your college transcript and a chance to apply for a number of prestigious local and national scholarships. This fall’s new class of initiates includes student representatives from every school and college on the UM campus.

Loenneke said there are hundreds of UM students who should be feeling particularly proud of their accomplishments right now.

“To be selected for initiation is a great honor and means that you represent the very best of your class.”