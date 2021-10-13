3 Arrested, 2 Suspects Still At Large After Shooting that Left One Injured

De’Mond Campbell, left, and Deniero Buchanan, right, have warrants for their arrest in connection with a shooting Tuesday night on Pegues Road. Mugshots provided by OPD

UPDATE: De’Mond Campbell has been taken into custody

Three Oxford men were arrested Tuesday night after multiple gunshots were reported.

Two additional suspects remain at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Pegues Road at about 8:15 p.m. After arriving, it was reported that there were at least 25 shots fired with one person receiving a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers arrested Deshawn Lewis, 26, Aaron Pomerlee, 25, and Shawntez Draper, 30, all of Oxford.

Lewis was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Pomerlee was charged with accessory after the fact. Draper was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Warrants have been issued for De’Mond Campbell for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and Deniero Buchanan for four counts of aggravated assault.

Bonds will be set at a later date.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Hotty Toddy News will post any updates as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Campbell and Buchanan is urged to contact OPD 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

Staff report