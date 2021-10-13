Carleigh’s Corner: Homecoming Week with a Special Surprise

By Carleigh Holt

Hotty Toddy Intern

This past week was the festive Ole Miss homecoming week, with students taking part in campus events, alumni coming to town and a football game being played against an opposing team.

Throughout the week I saw a mechanical shark outside of the union, students lined up to receive a goodie bag and many other homecoming events planned by the Student Activities Association. I saw a huge line on Thursday from the union to the walk of champions, and I knew that it was goodie bag day since supplies are limited. The homecoming court was spotted around the campus greeting students as they walked to class.

I was originally supposed to attend the homecoming parade to be a photographer, but a special surprise was planned for me otherwise.

This week was not only homecoming week to me. A special day, Oct. 8, was my dad’s birthday and the day that I got engaged. Happy birthday, Dad, and happy engagement to me and my new fiance, Damien Harbin.

The homecoming football game was held on Saturday, Oct. 9, with a Rebel win against the Razorbacks 52-51. The game was nerve-racking as the score stayed close throughout all four quarters. The stadium, including the student section, was filled to #PackTheVaught just as Lane Kiffin had requested on Instagram prior to the game.

The homecoming court was announced during halftime. All the class maids, along with the Homecoming King and Queen, were dressed in their best attire walking across the field. The Homecoming Queen, Bradford Stewart, stopped to take a quick selfie with me as she left the field.

Homecoming Queen Bradford Stewart and Carleigh Holt on the field Photo by Bradford’s mom

Carleigh Holt and Damien Harbin becoming fiances at Lamar Park Photo by Ross Hodges