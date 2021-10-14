LCFD Firefighters Rescue Two From Sinking Boat on Sardis Lake

Lafayette County Fire Department rescue boat. Photo provided by the LCFD

The Lafayette County Fire Department rescued two people Monday from a sinking boat.

The fire department was dispatched at 12:58 p.m. Monday to Sardis Lake after receiving a call from dispatch about a boat in distress.

Firefighters arrived at the Hurricane Landing Boat Ramp at 1:15 p.m. and launched Rescue Boat No. 10 into the lake.

The rescue team found two people in a sinking boat. The crew got the individuals safely from the boat and onto the rescue boat and brought them back to shore. The first-responders were also able to safely recover the sinking boat and towed it back to the Hurricane Landing boat ramp.

No injuries were reported.

LCFD Battalion 10 and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Staff report