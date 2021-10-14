Oxford Christmas Parade is Back

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Christmas parade will be on Dec. 6. File photo

The annual Christmas Parade will be back this December after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. The parade will start at 5th Street and University Avenue, move toward the Square and then north on North Lamar Boulevard to Price Street.

There is no entrance fee this year for floats; however, the parade is being limited to 80 entries due to time restraints.

The parade is being organized by the North Central Mississippi REALTORS and the city of Oxford.

This year’s theme will be, “Christmas Joy.”

Trophies will be awarded for Most Original float and Best Overall Float.

There will be a mandatory pre-parade meeting on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Any entry, whether it is an individual or a group, without a representative at the meeting will be pulled from participating in the parade, according to the parade entry application.

Applications for the parade are due by Nov. 23.

All entries are encouraged to play Christmas-themed music; however, there is only one Santa allowed, which will be on the last float in the parade. Throwing candy and other items from floats is discouraged by parade organizers.

Motorized vehicles that are not being used to pull floats are not allowed. Also not being allowed are horses, other than the OPD Mounted Patrol, tractor-trailer vehicles and trailers over 24 feet in length or over 13 feet in total height.

Antique cars or trucks or convertible vehicles for pageant winners are allowed but must be decorated with some type of Christmas decorations.

Applications will be available on the following sites starting today:

Hard copies will also be available in City Hall starting October 14th. Detailed information for the applicants and participants is given on the form.

All questions should be directed to Linda Allgood at 662-281-1360 or 662-816-0427 or to Jimmy Allgood at 662-816-7469.