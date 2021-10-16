CARE Walk Continues to Contribute to University Community

By Michael Taplin

University of Mississippi Communications

University of Mississippi students walk in CARE Walk 2019 to raise money supporting breast care patients in the LOU community. This year’s CARE Walk is set for 5 pm. Tuesday (Oct. 19) on the Ole Miss campus. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The College Panhellenic Council at the University of Mississippi is preparing for the 19th annual CARE Walk, which is set for Tuesday (Oct. 19) with a route through the Ole Miss campus.

In partnership with the Baptist Cancer Center, the fundraiser walk will benefit uninsured residents of the Lafayette Oxford-University area by helping provide access to breast cancer diagnostic tools, such as monograms and ultrasounds, research and more.

“Every penny CARE Walks has raised stays in the community supporting families who need this life-changing technology,” said Daniel Lenard, director of oncology at Baptist Cancer Center. “We are focused on providing state-of-the-art cancer care, and our program is completely aligned with the mission of the CARE Walk.

“The mission of the CARE Walk was to establish a resource for LOU community members to receive monograms, ultrasounds, MRIs and up-to-date education in order to provide physicians with personalized treatment plans for their patients.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. in the Grove. Participants will walk north on Sorority Row, turn west on Northgate Drive, travel past Crosby Hall, head south along Rebel Drive to Galtney-Lott Plaza and then make their way back to the Grove by going through the Circle.

Lenard will be in attendance with about 60 staff members, breast cancer survivors and current patients. He is also committed to support the university and its efforts to fight breast cancer.

Madeleine Zacks, a senior legal studies student from Atlanta and vice president of philanthropy for the Panhellenic Council, is enthusiastic about the upcoming event.

“This year, we will have over 5,000 participants, including all 10 of our NPC organizations and multiple fraternities around campus,” Zacks said. “Last year, we raised over $44,000 virtually and each year raises more money than the year before.

“We are really grateful for our sororities for supporting us and our work for the Baptist Cancer Center.”

Along with the 10 sororities supporting the event, fraternities have helped sponsor the event and support Panhellenic generously.

“Although the event is put on by our Panhellenic Council, our fraternity and sorority community comes together to support this cause both financially and by participating in the walk,” said Madison Hobson, assistant director in the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and primary adviser to the College Panhellenic Council.