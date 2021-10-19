Fifth Pegues Road Shooting Suspect Now in Custody

All five suspects involved in a shooting last week that left one man injured are now in custody, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Deniero Buchanan

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Pegues Road at about 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 12. After arriving, it was reported that there were at least 25 shots fired with one person receiving a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers arrested Deshawn Lewis, 26, Aaron Pomerlee, 25, and Shawntez Draper, 30, all of Oxford that day.

De’Mond Campbell

Warrants were issued for De’Mond Campbell for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and Deniero Buchanan for four counts of aggravated assault.

Campbell turned himself in on Oct. 13 and Buchanan was arrested on Monday.