Carleigh’s Corner: Burnt Out Students Needing a Break

By Carleigh Holt

HottyToddy Intern

I’m starting to get in a schedule of go to class, study, repeat. I know several of my peers feel like they are in the same boat. I believe we’ve reached the part of the semester that everybody is burnt out.

From this being a “real” year on campus as some would say, students are getting in the motion of not putting forth their best effort. I feel like our not being on campus for a year and a half really put a halt on hard work efforts because students felt like they were not getting a full experience.

I’m one of those students who wants to give 100 percent effort towards an assignment, but I feel like it’s too much sometimes. I realize now what people mean when they say, “Yeah we can hang out – let me schedule you for next semester.”

Every person has a different time schedule and it’s hard being a college student, especially in the fall. I know several people who are concerned with graduation and getting in specific classes.

Some students I know have several internships or a job to handle along with being a full-time student. I know that I need to sit down to relax, but it feels like I’m wasting time by doing that. The way I see it, seniors have more to think about than other students. The future is near and it scares some to realize that their Ole Miss career as an undergrads will soon be over and before long they’ll have to go out into the real world.

I think I speak for many when I say, “I’m ready for Thanksgiving break so that I can finally catch up on my favorite television shows.”

I did get a break last weekend by going home to watch Ole Miss defeat the Tennessee Volunteers with my family. The game was quality entertainment with some unexpected – and uninvited – guests that included a French’s mustard bottle and a yellow golf ball. Looking ahead, I’m excited to be on the field this Saturday when Eli Manning retires his jersey at the LSU game.

Link to my Sports Illustrated article about Ole Miss vs Tennessee game click here.