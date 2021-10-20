Visit Oxford Provides Partnership Grants to Eight Events

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Visit Oxford has awarded more than $19,000 in grants to events happening locally to help increase tourism dollars spent in Oxford.

The goal of the Oxford Partnerships is to promote growth in the Oxford tourism sector and generate visitors to Oxford.

Eligible projects are those that target visitors from outside Oxford and Lafayette County for the explicit purpose of generating hotel/motel/B&B business and sales among food and beverage establishments in Oxford.

Oxford Partnerships are funded by the local 2% hotel/motel tax and the 2% prepared food and beverage tax collected among Oxford establishments and is administered by Visit Oxford and the Oxford Tourism Council.

Preference is given to events that drive hotel room nights in Oxford hotels from Sunday-Thursday nights and during the months of December-February and June-August.

About 47 percent of the Partnership grants went to sporting events.

This year’s Partnership grant recipients were: