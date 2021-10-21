Ole Miss Officer Remembered 15 Years After Being Killed in Line of Duty

Robert Langley (Submitted Photo)

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Today marks 15 years since University of Mississippi Police Officer Robert Langley was dragged to his death while attempting to pull over an Ole Miss student.

Image via Lisa Langley’s Facebook with permission

Langley was killed on Oct. 21, 2006, while attempting to pull over Daniel Cummings, a student at the university at the time, on West Jackson Avenue. Cummings originally stopped when Langley turned on his lights. However, as Langley approached Cummings’ vehicle, Cummings pulled away suddenly, dragging Langley more than 200 yards.

Cummings had drugs and alcohol in his system when the officer was dragged, according to court records.

Cummings pleaded guilty to culpable negligence in 2007 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison; however, he was released in January of this year after serving 14 years of his sentence as part of the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ Earned Release Supervision Program.

Image via Ole Miss Police

Langley was 30 years old when he was killed.

Langley worked for the University of Mississippi Grounds Department for several years. In April of 2002, he began his career in law enforcement with the University Police Department.

In February of 2005, he was called to active duty with the 114th Battalion from New Albany. He served 14 months in Afghanistan and upon returning from the Middle East he rejoined UPD where he was promoted to the K-9 Unit.

A marker placed off West Jackson Avenue in 2015 dedicated a portion of the road to Langley.

He worked for UPD for a total of four years. Along with his wife, he left behind two sons and two stepdaughters.