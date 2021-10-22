Accountability Scores Place Oxford Schools Top 3 in Mississippi

The Mississippi Office of District and School Performance has released state, district, and school-level accountability (performance) measures for the 2020-2021 school year.

Oxford School District ranks third overall in the sum of raw points in reading, math, US history, science proficiency, graduation rate, college and career readiness and acceleration.

The district also ranks second highest in the categories of acceleration and college and career readiness.

Typically, each school and district is assigned a performance rating of A, B, C, D and F on established criteria regarding student achievement, individual student growth, graduation rate, and participation rate.

Oxford School District has historically led in the top 5 with an “A” rating each year since the model’s inception, ranking first in the 2015-2016 school year. Due to school closures and cancellation of spring testing in 2019-2020, schools and districts were not assigned a letter grade because the data lacks growth scores in math and ELA from the previous year.

These data measures are used to help stakeholders make decisions regarding areas of improvement and need within our state education system.

Statewide assessments are used to measure proficiency and growth in proficiency for students in grades 3-8 and high school students taking end-of-course subject area assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History. Schools and districts are expected to have an assessment participation rate of 95% or greater.

To review the Accountability Results for the 2020-2021 School Year, visit mdek12.org.

Staff report