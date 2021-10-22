Plenty of Sports, Fun Planned for Oxford This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The University of Mississippi and Oxford will be bustling this weekend with large crowds expected in town and traffic is already picking up.

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels will take on the LSU Tigers at home Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

However, it’s not just about football. From basketball, softball, soccer and football, there will be games and events starting this afternoon through Sunday.

To help keep everyone’s game day experience a safe one, the Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the Square area.

“Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

The Double Decker buses will run from the Square to the Grove three hours prior to kickoff, which is at 2:30 p.m. and stop running at halftime. Shuttles will run from the Jackson Avenue Center, South Oxford Center (the old Baptist hospital) and Northwest Community College parking lots beginning five hours before kickoff and two hours postgame.

The Oxford-University Transit buses start running at 6 a.m. And end two hours postgame. Masks are still required to ride on the buses.

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no parking areas as the owner’s expense.

The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in the stadium.

OPD reminds everyone to place valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.

Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford.

Parking on campus begins at 7 a.m. Saturday. All parking passes are digital and will be scanned upon entry. An on-campus parking pass must be presented to enter on game day.

Face coverings are required in all indoor areas of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, including clubs, suites and elevators.

The Grove and The Circle will close Friday at 6:30 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up. On game day, the Walk of Champions will start at 12:15 p.m.

Weekend Events

Today

3-5 p.m.

Historic Double Decker Bus Tour

Tour around the Ole Miss campus and historic downtown Square. Adult tickets are $10; kids 12 and under $5. For more information call 662-232-2477.

3:30 p.m.

Softball: Ole Miss vs. Co-Lin Community College

Ole Miss Softball Complex

6 p.m.

Softball: Ole Miss vs. Co-Lin Community College

Ole Miss Softball Complex

6:30 p.m.

Square Jam

The Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will partner with the city of Oxford to host the seventh Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

Saturday

9-11 a.m.

SEC Nation

SEC Nation visits Ole Miss for a pregame show. The Grove Stage

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Alumni Association Member Zone

Back and better than before! Alumni Association members are invited to attend Member Zone, your VIP area before home football games. Enjoy access to members-only restrooms, a backyard beer garden, new food offerings and a cash bar with beer and hard seltzer. Download the OMAA app and log in to access your e-membership card. This card is required to gain access to Member Zone. More information on the Ole Miss Alumni app can be found at olemissalumni.com/app. Member Zone is free to active members and children of active members high-school age and younger; guests $10 per person. Children must be accompanied by an active adult member.

11 a.m.

Patterson School of Accountancy Alumni and Graduate Student Tailgate

Join PSOA faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends for a tailgate. Yerby Center, Front Lawn

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Journalism and New Media Alumni Chapter Tailgate

Join alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends for a tailgate with beverages and snacks. Farley Hall, Front Lawn

12:15 p.m.

Walk of Champions

The Walk of Champions will begin in the Grove and make its way to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Grove

2:30 p.m.

Ole Miss Football: Rebels vs. LSU

Wear Red. Be Early. Be Loud. Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sunday

2 p.m.

Soccer: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Ole Miss Soccer Stadium