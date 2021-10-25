Four Local Men Face Assault, Drug Charges After Report of Gunshots

Top row: Daezhaun Johnson, left, Kamron Anderson, right. Bottom row: Keontae Brannon, left, Ai’Rian Stokes, right

A report of gunshots led to the arrest of four local men, according to the Oxford Police Department.

At about 11:38 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers received reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Shadow Creek Drive, located in The Greens apartment complex.

While officers were en route, they observed a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Investigators arrived on the scene and began interviewing the occupants while additional units began searching for evidence.

Officers, along with members of the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, located a residence in the 100 block of Shadow Creek and determined the occupants of the vehicle, stopped by officers, were present prior to the shooting.

Once the investigation was complete, the following arrests were made:

Keontae Brannon, 19, of Taylor, for aggravated assault

Ai’Rian Stokes, 20, of Oxford, for aggravated assault

Daezhaun Johnson, 21, of Memphis, for aggravated assault and possession of schedule 1 and

schedule 2 narcotics with intent to sell

schedule 2 narcotics with intent to sell Kamron Anderson, 18, of Tupelo, for possession of schedule 1 and schedule 2 narcotics with intent to sell



All of the suspects were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial appearance bond hearings.

Brannon received a $50,000 bond, but due to him being out on recent felony charges, his previous bond was revoked by the court.

Stokes was issued a $50,000 bond; Johnson was issued a $75,000 bond; and Anderson was issued a $20,000 bond.

No injuries were reported.

Staff report