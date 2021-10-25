Precautionary Boil-Water Alert Issued for UM Campus

The University of Mississippi Water Department has issued a Precautionary Boil-Water Alert for the Oxford Campus.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a water main break, resulting in a loss of pressure. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Any individuals who receive their water supply from the university should boil water vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This area includes all campus buildings – residence halls, office buildings, academic buildings, and athletic venues.

These precautionary measures should be taken until further notice. A notification will be issued via RebAlert when the boil water alert is lifted.

Checklist for Safe Water Use

DO NOT:

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks or public/private buildings that receive water from the system.

Do not use ice made from water today. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices or fountain soft drinks.

Do not use tap water to make tea or coffee unless the brewing process brings the water to a boil for at least one minute.

DO:

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water. Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

REMEMBER: Fish in aquariums are not affected. Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will destroy all major types of harmful bacteria.

Staff report