Aldermen Appoint Interim Director of Oxford Animal Resource Center

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Animal Resource Center has a new interim director, less than a year of becoming an official city department.

According to a notice posted by Mayor Robyn Tannehill Tuesday, former director Nicole Young resigned Monday. Young was hired in March to run the ARC.

Tannehill did not say why Young resigned.

The new interim director is Kelli Mize Briscoe, who has worked for the city of Oxford for more than six years.

Briscoe was appointed by the Oxford Board of Aldermen during a special called meeting Monday.

“I look for employees who find solutions rather than make excuses, who recognize that they are part of a team and that every staff member and volunteer is critical to our success. Kelli is that person,” Tannehill said. “She has proven that she has incredible work ethics and servant leadership skills, exhibits an unwillingness to fail and a belief that every animal counts.”

For more information about the ARC or to see animals currently being cared for at the center, visit www.oxfordms.net/oxfordarc. Anyone willing to serve as a volunteer should contact Briscoe at arcdirector@oxfordms.net.