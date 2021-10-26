Tuesday, October 26, 2021
News & Views

Five Oxford Businesses Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors

The Oxford Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks resulting in five citations for the sale of alcohol to the minor.

Alcohol compliance checks were conducted at Walgreens, Lamar Yard, Marathon Gas Station on South Lamar, Brittany Store and Joysticks.

Each of these businesses were issued a post-arrest citation.

A check was also conducted at Rockette’s Gas Station. According to OPD, it was the only business to refuse the sale to a minor.

“We appreciate Rockette’s in doing their diligence to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors,” OPD stated in a press release Tuesday.

