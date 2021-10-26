Time is Limited for UM Employees to be Vaccinated by Federal Deadline

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

University of Mississippi employees who need to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in time to meet the Dec. 8 federal mandate of being fully vaccinated and want to take the Moderna vaccine, will need to get their first dose by Wednesday.

Employees wanting the Pfizer vaccine need their first dose by Nov. 3. Those choosing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have until Nov. 24 to receive their vaccination.

The Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees voted Monday to direct employees of all state universities to receive the vaccine in response to Pres. Joe Biden’s executive order issued in September that mandates employees of federal contractors get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a major research university, the University of Mississippi receives federal contracts from the U.S. Government. At present, the university is performing work on more than $91 million in active federal contracts.

In a message sent out Monday evening to faculty, staff and student employees, Chancellor Glen Boyce stated that those employees who have not provided the required proof of vaccination by Dec. 8, or who have not received an approved accommodation, will be placed on unpaid leave of absence until they provide proof of vaccination.

Boyce said the university will be releasing instructions on how to provide proof of vaccinations in the next few days.

Employees who have a timely filed pending accommodation request as of Dec. 8 will be placed on paid leave pending resolution of their request.

Employees who have not provided proof of vaccination or have not received an accommodation by Jan. 3, 2022 (unless the request is still pending review) may be separated from employment.

Accommodations will be provided to those who are not able to be vaccinated due to a disability or medical condition, or because of a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance.

In order to facilitate compliance with the Executive Order and task force guidance, the university is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at clinics on Oct. 26, 28, 29, and Nov. 2, 3, 9, 17, 19 and 30.

The vaccines are offered for free to all faculty, staff and students; however, only student employees are required to be vaccinated.

Visit the university’s coronavirus vaccination page for information on clinic dates and times.

Additionally, University Health Center Pharmacy on the Oxford campus offers free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines any weekday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on a walk-up basis. Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the J&J vaccine, and anyone 12 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Call 662-915-5279 or email c19@olemiss.edu for questions.