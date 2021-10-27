Halloween Events are Plentiful in Oxford This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

There is no shortage of Halloween events in Oxford this week.

After so many events were canceled last Halloween due to COVID-19, the Oxford community has brought back Halloween in full force with events planned tonight and every night leading up to Halloween on Sunday.

From drive-thru trick-or-treating to trunk-or-treats to full-blown fall festivals, Oxford children will have more than their fair share of spooky, sugary fun.

The Oxford Activity Center will hold a Mobile Trick or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. tonight. Drive through and get some goodies. Costumes are encouraged.

You will have to move fast to participate in Halloween events on Thursday with several planned from 5 to 7 p.m. including Trick-or-Treating at the UM Law School with a magic show starting at 5 p.m. After pop over to the Ole Miss Speech and Hearing Clinic for a Fall Festival.

Other events Thursday include Coleman Funeral Home’s Trunk of Treat, open to all children ages 12 and under. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes for the event, but they are not required. There will also be superheroes onsite for children to meet.

Also on Thursdays, there will be a Fall Festival at Chick-fil-A and Trick-or-Treating at the Oxford Veteran’s Home.

The Oxford Police Department’s annual Haunted House starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday and runs through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost is $5 to enter ad all proceeds are donated to the Oxford Peace Officers Association. No time for dinner? There will also be hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and pizza available for purchase provided by North Mississippi Exchange Family Center.

The fun continues on Friday with the University of Mississippi Department of Physics and Astronomy’s “Spooky Physics Night” starting at 6 p.m. at Lewis Hall.

The family-friendly show includes demonstrations of energy, electricity, magnetism, sound and waves, the physics of ultra-cold temperatures and more. The event will include both indoor and outdoor demonstrations and will close around 8:30 pm.

Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes. Prizes will be awarded.

Other Friday events include an Outdoor Halloween Party with a photo booth from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Oxford & Lafayette County Public Library and a Halloween Spooktacular Safestop Drive Boo at the Lafayette County Arena on F.D. Buddy East Parkway from 5 to 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, bring the family to watch “Beetlejuice” and “Hocus Pocus” at the OxFilm Drive-in near Cannon Motors on Highway 6.

The weekend brings a slew of Halloween activities on Saturday and Sunday, from a Boo Bash Art Camp at Studio Whimzy from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to a Fall Festival at the Old Armory Pavilion from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, visit Cedar Oaks mansion from 1 to 3 p.m. for trick-or-treating then hop over to North Baptist Church and First Baptist Church from 3 to 5 p.m. for Trunk-or-Treating fun.

And when that is all done, it’s time to hit Oxford neighborhoods up for good old fashion trick-or-treating which is being done on Halloween in Oxford.

Halloween Activities Thursday-Sunday compiled by the Oxford Parents Facebook page.