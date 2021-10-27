Rain, Cooler Temps Headed to Oxford

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor



A cold front will bring lots of rain to Oxford later today and hang around for a couple days before leaving behind a sunny and chilly Halloween weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, showers should arrive around 5 p.m. and last throughout the night. The heaviest rain is expected in Lafayette County around 10-11 p.m.

Currently, there are no severe weather watches or warnings issued for our area.

Today’s high temperature is 72 degrees with a low tonight of 55 degrees. That will drop about 10 degrees on Thursday.

Showers could get heavy at times before tapering off briefly early Thursday morning. More showers are expected after 1 p.m. on Thursday, with a high expected to reach 62.

Rain will continue into Thursday night with an expected low of 48 degrees.

More rain is possible on Friday with the high reaching just 55 degrees and the low set for 49 degrees.

The sun is expected to make a glorious comeback on Saturday with no rain in the forecast. The high will be near 61 and the low will dip to 44 degrees.

Bring a sweater for your trick-or-treaters – and yourselves – on Sunday with the high reaching 67 degrees, but dropping to 45 at night; however, no rain is expected on Halloween.

Highs are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 60s with lows in the mid-to-high 40s through at least Wednesday next week.

