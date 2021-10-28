University of Mississippi EAC Report Card Posted

Staff Report

University of Mississippi Communications

The University of Mississippi is making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public.

The document may be viewed at https://irep.olemiss.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/98/2021/10/UM-EAC-Report.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu.

On Oct. 18, the Mississippi board of trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning announced that the Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/. The report cards show the progress made toward educational goals for each university and community college.

The report cards include information on student enrollment, degrees awarded, college readiness, student progress, research and other university variables. The documents include university-specific information, along with system-level data. Archived reports from previous years also are available online.

The Education Achievement Council was established by the Mississippi Legislature during the 2010 regular session to establish education achievement goals for the state, monitor and report on the state’s progress toward these goals, and prepare an annual report card compiled from the annual reports submitted by each state institution of higher learning and community college in the state.

The council consists of representatives of the Mississippi Legislature, Governor’s Office, State Institutions of Higher Learning, Mississippi’s community colleges, Mississippi State Board of Education, Mississippi Department of Mental Health and Mississippi Economic Council.