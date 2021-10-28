Visit Oxford Named Best Social media Presence by MS Tourism Association

Visit Oxford has been named 2021 Best Social Media Presence by the Mississippi Tourism Association for creating a social media presence beyond Facebook.

To be considered for the award, organizations must have at least two of the following platforms: LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, in addition to Facebook. The tourism entity must provide examples of design, style, content and usability, along with statistics showing their success in promoting their area.

The entity must also prove success through interaction with fans, increase in likes and website traffic.

MTA recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at its tourism awards ceremony held during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson on Oct. 20-22.

“The Visit Oxford team works each year on a collective plan to promote Oxford to travelers for the economic benefit of our community. A large part of our advertising model includes Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, as many followers go to these sources for news on happenings, restaurants, attraction and lodging highlights, and more. I am proud of the job we do and especially happy to be recognized as having the best social media presence in the state,” said Executive Director Kinney Ferris.

This annual educational and professional development event brought together around 200 tourism industry professionals from across the state as well as tourism partners from the surrounding region.

The awards program gives MTA the opportunity to recognize members who excel in various sectors of the industry. Awards were presented in 19 categories, each focusing on a different aspect of the hospitality industry or individual achievement.

“It is truly an honor to celebrate these members who work tirelessly for their communities. The competition was strong and that is a testament to the caliber of work being produced by our industry partners and the strength and competitiveness of Mississippi tourism,” said MTA Executive Director Danielle Morgan.

Visit Oxford proficiently used its three social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, to promote community-wide events and showcase anecdotal photos that best exemplify this Mississippi gem. Because of the quality of life and quintessential Southern charm depicted through Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, they have experienced significant growth in followers and engagements.

The frequent and well-constructed social media posts, marketing Oxford as an energetic college town with thriving art and food scene, have led to tremendous growth.

Followers increased by 17 percent on Facebook. They have experienced substantial success with Instagram, increasing followers by an impressive 45 percent and earning them the coveted SWIPE UP feature. Each social media served a unique purpose. Facebook was primarily informative. Twitter was a no-frills approach to engaging with a global audience, driving traffic to the website and offering an efficient way to keep track and participate in the dialogue.

Instagram, with the highest quality visuals, a burgeoning fan base, and the largest volume of interactions with followers, was where most of the social media attention was given.

Analytics showed that the largest follower demographic was 25 to 34-year-olds, followed closely by 35 to 44-year-olds.

Visit Oxford has also teamed up with social media bloggers and influencers to reach new audiences. Visit Oxford not only supported its overarching brand but they grew its social media platforms and tourism brand despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

