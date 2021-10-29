As I See it: Fascination or Fixation?

By Iqra Saeed

Cultural Exchange Student

Iqra Saeed Photo provided

We are born in an epoch when we are surrounded by technological advancements. There was a time when only a few people had mobile phones, but now most people have mobile phones, or rather smartphones. The use of mobile phones in our life has gone far beyond our imagination and most of us check our gadgets upon waking up in the morning.

When was the last time you kept your mobile aside and did your work without paying attention to it? I do not remember if I have done this. And the same goes for most of us. We use mobile technology all the time, whether we’re eating or driving, learning in classrooms or enjoying social gatherings because now it has become our habit.

I’m not saying we shouldn’t use mobile technology. We should, but when using mobile phones one thing should be kept in mind: don’t let the technology rule you. Does it control you, or do you control it? Think about it.