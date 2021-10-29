Oxford Swim Breaks Records, Top Three in State

Charles Byars, won two state titles in the 100-yard Backstroke and 100-yard Freestyle.



Oxford High School Swim Team is coached by Robert Gonzalez and Haley Murphy.



Julia Dennis wins gold in 50-yard Freestyle and 100-yard Freestyle at MHSAA State Swim Meet.



Photos provided by the OSD

The Oxford High School swim team broke records and earned new titles recently at the Mississippi High School Activities Association state championships held at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.

The Girls’ team finished second overall in Class II. The Girls 200-yard Freestyle Relay breaks the state record with a time of 1:39.84.

Team members were Julia Dennis, Mary Byars, Cole Oyler and EK Schneider. Senior, Julia Dennis, broke her own state record in the Girls 50-yard Freestyle in 22.96 seconds and the Girls 100-yard Freestyle in 49.49 seconds.

With her performance, Dennis is an automatic qualifier for All-American for the third consecutive year.

Cole Oyler places second behind Dennis in the Girls 50-yard Freestyle for the third year in a row.

Charger Boys finished third in the state in the 200-Yard Medley Relay. Team members were Charles Byars, Thomas Tyminski, William Berry and Jacob Tulchinsky.

Senior, Charles Byars, won two state titles in the 100-yard Backstroke and 100-yard Freestyle.

Staff report