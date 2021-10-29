The Benefits of Sorority Life in the House

By Sailor Selby

IMC Student

Delta Gamma house. Photo provided

“I have 65 roommates. Living in a sorority house is like one big sleepover,” said Megan Harold, a junior from New Orleans.

Every year, our sorority, Delta Gamma, allows around 66 active members to live in the house.

Unless you are filling a position in Delta Gamma, you are not required to live in the house. Most of the time, however, Delta Gamma is full of members wanting to live in the house.

Living in the Delta Gamma house allows you access to many great things, including the experience of living with your sisters and creating bonds that come from sharing the house.

“Living in the Delta Gamma house has provided me with more than I ever could have imagined,” said Addison Russell, a junior from Brandon, Mississippi.

Every meal, five days a week, is provided in the house. Although meal hours are open to everyone in the sorority, it is easier to attend these meals when you are living there.

“I can wake up and go downstairs in my pajamas and breakfast is ready. I cannot imagine having to get dressed and drive here to eat every meal,” said Harold.

Commuter parking is something that everyone on campus struggles with when driving to class every day. If you live in your sorority house, you are already on campus when you wake up.

You will not spend half as much money for gas when living in the house. Since you are living on campus, your car does not have to move unless you want to leave campus.

Unlike the people who live in their sorority house, commuters have to pay more for gas, considering they have to drive to campus for class every single day.

“Waking up already on campus and knowing I do not have to drive anywhere to get to my classes is such a great feeling,” Harold said.

Sleep is something important when it comes to being a college student.

Living off campus forces you to wake up early enough to give yourself time to get to campus, find a parking spot and walk to class.

“I get to sleep in so much longer than I would be able to if I did not live in the Delta Gamma house,” said Russell.

Being able to study in peace is very easily done while living in a sorority house.

When living off campus, you probably have to drive somewhere to find a quiet place to study such as the Graduate or the Student Union.

When living in a sorority house, you have access to several study rooms throughout each floor of the house. Instead of studying in your bedroom and fighting distraction, you have the opportunity to be alone and get your homework done.

While having 65 roommates, it is easy to find people in your sorority who is taking some of the same classes as you.

“I never knew that studying with other people makes it so much easier. Living in the Delta Gamma house has given me so many study buddies,” Russell said.

Having someone to study or do homework with makes it feel more worth doing.

I have found four people, also living in the house, that are in at least two of my classes this semester. We do homework together at least twice a week. They not only help me with the concepts of the subject but also hold me accountable for doing my homework,” Harold said.