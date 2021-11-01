Job Fair in Lafayette County to Offer Employment Opportunities

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County is partnering with several local and state organizations including the Governor’s Job Fair Network Program to hold a one-day event Tuesday.

The 2021 Oxford-Lafayette Job Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena on County Road 406.

The event is free and masks are only required for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Those attending the job fair looking for work should be prepared for on-site interviews. Dress for “success” and bring plenty of copies of resumes since there is not a copier will not be available.

Pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

The following companies will be present and seeking to fill the following positions: