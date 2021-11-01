Job Fair in Lafayette County to Offer Employment Opportunities

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Lafayette County is partnering with several local and state organizations including the Governor’s Job Fair Network Program to hold a one-day event Tuesday.
The 2021 Oxford-Lafayette Job Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena on County Road 406.
The event is free and masks are only required for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Those attending the job fair looking for work should be prepared for on-site interviews. Dress for “success” and bring plenty of copies of resumes since there is not a copier will not be available.
Pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.
The following companies will be present and seeking to fill the following positions:
- A Tailored Event / Taylor Grocery Special Events Catering – Event Staff/Server, Dishwasher, Off-Site Prep Cooks, Kitchen Prep Staff, Assistant Kitchen Manager
- B&B Concrete – Mixer Truck Operator, Plant Operator, Front-end Loader
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS – Registered Nurse, LPN, Patient Care Tech, Patient Care Assistant, Lab tech, Health Unit Coordinator, Dietician, Environmental Services Tech, Admissions Representative
- Bryne Zizzi CPA – Financial Reporting Associate, Tax Associate, Client Services Coordinator, HR Manager
- Carrols (Burger King) – Day Crew Members, Porter, Night Crew Members, Shift Leaders
- Chick-fil-A West Jackson Avenue – Kitchen Leadership, Food Truck Team Member, Back of House Team Member, Front of House Team Member
- Chromcraft Revington Douglas Ind – Sewers, Upholsterers, CNC Operator, CNC Programmer, PLT Manager Trainee
- Cite Armored – Automotive Paint/Body, Chief Financial Officer, Quality Control Inspector, Electrician (Automotive), Inventory Specialist, Welder
- Communicare – LPN, Mental health Therapist Yalobusha County, Children’s Coordinator, Direct Care Worker, RN, Outreach Coordinator, Wraparound Facilitator, Community Support Specialist, Cook, Youth Peer Support, Children’s Therapist Marshall County, Children’s Therapist Lafayette County, Children’s Therapist Calhoun County, Housekeeper, CSS Thrive, Children’s Therapist Yalobusha County, Intensive Mental Health Therapist Lafayette County, Peer Support, Intensive CSS, Children’s Therapist Tate County, Director of Finance & Accounting, Children’s Therapist Panola County, Shift Support
- EMI Staffing – Forklift Operators, Machine Operators, Quality Auditors, Assemblers, Human Resources, Maintenance Technicians
- HDMK
- Kaiamie Restaurant Group – Director of Events, Dishwasher, Assistant Manager, Sous Chef, Maitre D’, Lead Line Cook
- Mary Kay Cosmetics
- Mississippi Department of Corrections – Correctional Officers, Probation Parole Agents, Various IT Positions
- Mississippi Veterans Home at Oxford – LPN, RN, CNA, Housekeeper, Maintenance
- Modine Manufacturing – Repairer, Brazer, Welder, Coil Builder, Production Material Coordinator, Press Brake Operator, Precision Grinder II, Coil Tester, Shear Operator, Maintenance Technician, Expander Operator, Turret Press Operator, CNC Machinist I & II, Coil Crater
- North Mississippi State Hospital – Nurse I, Nurse II, Nurse III, MH-Active Treatment Tech, Trainee, Housekeeper, Grounds Maintenance Worker
- Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Ole Miss – Landscape Services – Entry Level Positions – Landscaping, Student Workers, Operations Manager
- Parker Hannifin – Production Team Lead 3rd Shift, Planner, Warehouse Associate, Customer Service Representative, Production Associate, Quality Inspector
- Quality Healthcare – CNA, LPN, RN, PCA
- ResourceMFG – Machine Operators, Mechanics, CNC Machinist, Packers, Extrusion
- Service Specialists – CPA, Office Manager, Engineer, Bookkeeper, Admin Assistant, Graphic Design, Paralegal, Any position in the dental field, Business Manager
- Southern Motion – Upholsterer, Frame Assembler, Sewing Machine Operator, Fabric Cutting, Leather Cutting, Shipping, Packing, Router Operator, Router Operator Assistant, T-Nut & Clip Machine Operator, Cushion/Seat Filler
- Sunteck Transport – Inside Sales
- Taylor Group
- Terminix – Branch Manager, Technician
- Union County Health and Rehab – Certified Nurse Assistants, LPN, RN, Kitchen, Housekeeping
- Walk-On’s Oxford – Bussers, Dish Washer, Bartender, Host, Line Cook, Prep Cook, Server
- Winchester – Adjuster Trainee, Operator, Utility, Quality Tech