MS Tax Credit Program Allows Lafayette Preschoolers Free Tuition

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Thanks to a large private donation through the Mississippi Tax Credit Program, parents with students in the Lafayette County School District’s Pre-K program will be reimbursed for all tuition payments made so far this school year.

Parents who send their child to pre-K in Lafayette County pay $425 a month tuition. There are currently 48 students enrolled in the pre-K program.

After the district received a $175,000 anonymous donation through the Tax Credit program for early learning collaborative, the School Board voted Monday to reimburse all tuition payments.

Mississippi taxpayers and corporations can donate to local early learning collaboratives and receive a state tax credit for donations up to $1 million.

The LOU Learning Collaborative includes Lafayette Lower Elementary, Willie Price Lab School, Bramlett Elementary and Mary Cathey Head Start.

So far this year, the LOU Collaborative has received $615,410 in pre-K tax credit donations.

Individuals or businesses wanting to contribute for 2021 must make a donation by Dec. 31.

For more information about the Tax Credit Program and the steps needed to make a donation and receive the tax credit, visit the LOU Reads website or contact Tamara Hillmer at tlhillmer@oxfordsd.org or call 662-234-3541 ext 71434.