OPD’s Volunteer Program Offers Insight Into Law Enforcement

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

For Oxford citizens looking for a new volunteer journey or folks perhaps interested in a job in law enforcement, the Oxford Police Department has started its Citizens Assisting Police program.

The program consists of non-sworn volunteers who are assigned to various divisions and units within OPD to help when extra non-law enforcement services are needed, according to Matt Davis, director of parking.

The program started Friday and there is no cost associated with the CAP program; however, volunteers do need to be approved by the Oxford Board of Aldermen.

“After they are approved, volunteers will be given an orientation where they will be given information regarding any volunteer opportunities,” Davis said.

Some of the opportunities could include working at special events, traffic details and providing administrative assistance.

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said the CAP program allows OPD to create partnerships with members of the community to enhance the police department’s “eyes and ears on the streets.”

“If we worked every officer 24/7, even at full staff, we cannot see everything that our community sees on a daily basis,” McCutchen said. “We want to bring in our community members to help us become more visible in areas, assist on details and create more avenues to build relationships. With this program it allows us to enhance patrol coverage without adding burden to our budget.”

Davis said joining the CAP program allows people interested in a career in law enforcement, a unique view into what law enforcement entails.

“This program provides a great opportunity to show how criminal justice organizations operate and it can also expose them to a wealth of knowledge from the full-time officers and employees at OPD,” Davis said.

Anyone interested in applying for CAP, should email Davis at mdavis@oxfordpolice.net to receive a CAP Interest Form or for more information.