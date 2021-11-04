Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Arrested for Embezzlement

State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Tiffany Loftin, a former deputy tax collector in Rankin County.

She was indicted for embezzlement by a local grand jury.

An $11,519 demand letter – including interest and investigative expenses – was presented to her upon arrest.

Tiffany Loftin

Loftin is accused of embezzling money from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. She purportedly manipulated accounting software in an attempt to conceal her embezzlement scheme. During the investigation, security camera footage from the tax collector’s office captured Loftin stuffing recently-collected cash into her pants.

Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert reported Loftin to law enforcement. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey’s office assisted with the investigation.

Loftin surrendered herself to authorities in Rankin County Thursday. Bail will be set by the court.

If convicted, Loftin faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney John Bramlett.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Loftin’s employment as a Rankin County Tax Collector’s office employee. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Loftin will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

Staff report