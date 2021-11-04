Local Artist to Give Away Free Sewing Fabric Monday

Andi Bedsworth, the owner of Art To Go LLC, will be sharing the wealth of a large fabric donation on Monday. Photo provided

A local artist is giving away fabric after receiving a large donation of fabric and other sewing supplies.

Andi Bedsworth, the owner of Art To Go LLC, got a text about two weeks ago from a local thrift store asking her if she would be willing to take a huge fabric donation.

It took Bedsworth two trips to load her Chevy Silverado with over 40 boxes of fabric and some fiber tools including a sewing machine and some unidentified accessories for needlework.

Since Bedsworth teaches art and sewing lessons and classes, she said it is not unusual for her to get a text like this, but this was the biggest donation she has received to date.

There was too much for one person to use in one lifetime, so she is hosting The Great Fabric Giveaway.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, Bedsworth will open up her driveway and studio doors at 133 Eagle Pointe Loop to let people come and get free material.

There are yards of fabrics-mainly apparel yardage including linen, wool, suiting, faux suede, houndstooth, challis, rayon, twill, gauze, check, solids and prints.

“This fabric would be suitable for sewing clothes, bags, pillows, blankets, wool applique and all kinds of projects,” Bedsworth said. “Unfortunately, traditional quilters will not find a lot of cotton, but if you like to sew, there will be something here you can take home and find a use for.”

There will also be sewing patterns, some tools, books, and a sewing machine up for grabs as well.

Stacey Sanford, director of the Oxford Fiber Arts Festival will be co-hosting the event in order to help get the word out and make sure all the fabric finds happy homes.

In order to help you use up your fabric finds, Bedsworth is planning some workshops and classes to teach people how to read patterns and sew garments in the new year.

“Our new lineup of workshops will be online in a few weeks, and we will have small classes for beginner sewers as well as people who already sew and want to add to their skill set,” Bedsworth said.

For more information about offerings such as the Great Fabric Giveaway and workshops and classes, visit Bedsworth’s website and on Facebook, Instagram.

For information contact, call Bedsworth at 662-380-1940 or email via andibedsworth@gmail.com.

Staff report