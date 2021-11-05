Abbeville Man Faces Gun Possession Charges

An Abbeville man was arrested recently for allegedly being in possession of a firearm while being a felon.

Demetrius Brown

On Wednesday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Demetrius ShaKevin Brown, 29, of Abbeville and charged him with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $25,000 bond; however, the bond was revoked since Brown was on a previous felony bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Brown.

Staff report