Oxford’s Security Credit Services acquires Virginia-based Jormandy

Security Credit Services, an Oxford-based nationally known and trusted purchaser of both performing and non-performing receivables, announces its acquisition of Jormandy, LLC, based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Susan P. Becker

Jormandy, a purchaser and collector of receivables throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, has always embraced the latest in software and technology available within the collection and debt buying industry, which is a testament to the company’s focus on compliance and operational efficiencies.

The group is led by CEO Susan P. Becker, who will be instrumental in transitioning leadership to Diane Manning, Jormandy’s lead attorney. Diane Manning, along with team members from its existing staff will remain on board and continue to run its operations in Norfolk, working closely with SCS leadership.

“We are very excited to become part of the SCS family. We began our business relationship many years ago and it has continued to strengthen over the years based on our mutual goals and objectives throughout the industry,” Becker said. “Jormandy has been involved in the industry for almost 23 years. We take pride in working with our consumers to reach the best possible resolution to their financial difficulties in a courteous and professional manner.”

Kaye Dreifuerst

SCS is a nationally known purchaser of both performing and non-performing receivables based in Oxford with offices in Atlanta. Approaching its 19th year of service, SCS has purchased and managed more than $13 billion in asset receivables. Its core strengths reside in the trusted partnerships created through effective communications. SCS excels in its approach to data analytics and superior compliance standards shared with our clients. SCS is owned by a privately held investment firm, EquiPro Holdings, also based in Oxford.

“SCS and Jormandy have enjoyed a professional relationship that spans over a decade, which makes us extremely excited about welcoming Jormandy into the SCS family,” said Kaye Dreifuerst, president of Security Credit Services. “Both firms are award-winning industry compliant and trusted which should integrate well into our existing structure. Security Credit Services will continue the Jormandy brand and VA operation as it adds a strategical component to our future initiatives.”

Courtesy of Red Window Communications