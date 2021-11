A local man was arrested recently for allegedly molesting a child.

Evan Scott Swain

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Scott Swain was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with touching a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $75,000 bond.

No other information on the case was released by the sheriff’s department Friday.

Staff report