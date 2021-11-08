Former Ole Miss Student Among Those Who Died at Astroworld

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Madison Dubiski, 23, of Houston, Texas attended Ole Miss in 2016-2017. Photo via Facebook

A former Ole Miss student was one of eight people killed Friday at the Astroworld festival.

Madison Dubiski, 23, attended Ole Miss during the 2016-2017 school year, according to the University of Mississippi Communications.

Dubiski, from Houston, Texas, graduated from Cypress Fair High School before attending Ole Miss. She was a member of the National Charity League, according to the Houston Chronicle.

In a Facebook post by Dubiski’s friend, Riley Dimeo, Dubiski was described as “beautiful, sweet, kind, and generous.”

At least eight people, ranging from 14-27 years old, died and numerous others were injured Friday at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.

Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña during a press conference.

According to national news reports, the crowd at the festival rushed toward the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing.