Sheriff’s Department Helping Families by Growing Beards

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Law enforcement work can often get hairy; however, this month the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is going to get a lot hairier.

In an effort to raise funds for community projects, the Sheriff’s Department has started its No-Shave November.

“It’s for everyone in the department,” said Sheriff Joey East. “Deputies, investigators, jailers and dispatch.”

If someone wants to grow out their beard, they donate $20.

“We have a lot who really like being able to grow a beard since they aren’t allowed any other time,” East said with a chuckle.

The women can participate as well. For a $20 donation, they get extra “casual dress” days.

East said the program will run during December as well.

The funds are put into the “Buddy East Christmas Gift Fund.” So far, funds will be used to help a Sheriff’s Department employee who has a child with medical issues, as well as provide Christmas gifts to some students from Mary Cathey Head Start.

“There could be other programs we are able to give to, depending on how much is raised,” East said.

To donate to the Christmas Gift Fund, drop donations off at the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department on East Jackson Avenue.