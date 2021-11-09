Narcotic Drug Deaths Reach 10 in Lafayette County

In just under a year, 10 people in Lafayette County have died from drug overdoses and another 16 overdoses were reported where the patients survived, according to the Oxford Police Department.

According to an OPD press release Tuesday, the prescription pills that have been prevalent in recent drug overdoses are 30mg Percocets that are being pressed with Fentanyl and have the same identical markings as the real pharmaceutical markings.

The production of counterfeit pharmaceuticals is growing across the area.

“Pharmaceutical medication should only be taken when obtained from a licensed pharmacist and used as directed by a licensed physician,” stated the press release.

If you have information about someone selling or possessing products to manufacture illegal

narcotics, please contact:

The Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400

Metro Narcotics at 662-236-3900

Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477

Here is a list of resources that the community has access to if you, or somebody that you know, is struggling with addiction:

Communicare 662-234-7521

MS CARE 662-234-6553

Oxford Treatment Center 662-291-7308

Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center 662-373-2830

