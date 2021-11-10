Amazon Prime Video Tailgate Tour Will Pop-Up Saturday at Ole Miss

The pop-up will be located outside of Vaught Hemingway Stadium from 11 a.m-6 p.m. Photo provided

Amazon Prime Video is celebrating the college football season by participating in the largest and longest-running fan experience in college sports, The Tailgate Tour.”

Prime Video’s tailgate will be celebrating the University of Mississippi vs. Texas A&M football game on Saturday with a Pop-Up Tailgate outside the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alongside plant-based meat brand Beyond Meat and prebiotic soda company Poppi, the event will give fans in Oxford, a one-of-a-kind, socially conscious tailgate experience that promotes better living—for both attendees and the planet.

During Saturday’s game, students will be able to enjoy themed activation spaces showcasing select Amazon Originals, charging stations, and food and refreshments from Poppi and Beyond Meat.

Some of the Prime Video titles that will be showcased within the tailgate experience are fan favorites like “The Boys,” “The Wilds,” “INVINCIBLE” and “Making the Cut, “ as well as the new series “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which premiered Oct. 15.

There will be numerous photo opportunities available for attendees, including one celebrating the hit series “The Boys,” where students can poke their head through Homelander’s mouth.

Products from Poppi and Beyond Meat will be available to sample at the activations, including sodas in Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Watermelon, and Grapefruit, and Beyond Meat’s fan-favorite Beyond Sausages.

The Tailgate Tour is the largest and longest-running fan experience in college sports and is supported by a host of national brands and media partners to include Fox Sports Radio and IHeartMedia.

Complete details on all dates and activities related to the tour are being showcased at www.tailgatetour.com and on Facebook. More exciting programs can be seen at www.itsbetterlive.co.

Staff report