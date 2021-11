A disturbance call led to the arrest of an Oxford man.

Jeran Brown

On Nov. 6, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to The Links apartments in reference to a disturbance. After an investigation, a firearm was discovered.

Jeran Brown, 21, of Oxford was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. A hold was placed on Brown by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Staff report