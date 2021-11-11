Doors of Hope Kicks off Wreaths of Hope 2021 Fundraiser

The Wreaths of Hope 2021 fundraiser will feature 56 beautifully decorated wreaths by local designers displayed in various retail locations around Oxford. Photo provided

It’s about to look a lot like Christmas in Oxford with almost 60 businesses participating in Wreaths of Hope 2021, benefiting Doors of Hope Transition Ministries by decorating and displaying wreaths to be auctioned off next week.

Normally at this time Doors of Hope would be planning its annual Holiday House Tour. Due to COVID-19, the organization felt it would be difficult to safely and successfully implement the event.

Under the direction of fundraising chair, Susan Bartlett, the fundraising committee decided to keep the focus on “home” and provide an opportunity for the community to participate in an online wreath auction.

The Wreaths of Hope 2021 fundraiser will feature 56 beautifully decorated wreaths by local designers displayed in various retail locations around Oxford as well as some fun raffle items. Raffles items include a Year of Date Nights (one dinner per month at 12 restaurants around Oxford), a red Yeti cooler donated by Sneed’s Ace Hardware, a Cocoa Party centerpiece, a Holiday Wreath that includes a $200 gift card from Neilson’s and a Holiday Wreath with a $500 gift card from Jones at Home.

A list of participating businesses can be found at the Doors of Hope website.

The auction will be online from 8 a.m. on Nov. 15 until 8 p.m. on Nov. 19.

To bid on these unique and one-of-a-kind wreaths go to www.accelevents.com/e/wreathsofhope2021.

The purpose of Doors of Hope Transition Ministries includes, but is not limited to, guiding homeless families and at-risk homeless families in Lafayette County toward self-reliance and stability through a holistic, individualized approach that includes life-skills training, mentoring, and supportive housing.

As a not-for-profit organization, Doors of Hope relies solely on the generosity of our community and United Way. Information about the online auction can be found on the Doors of Hope website: www.doorsofhopeoxford.org or by calling the office at 662-234-1100.