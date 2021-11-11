Veterans Day Ceremony Gets Moved Indoors

Dennis Bullard Commander of American Legion and Greg Lovelady Commander of VFW lower the flag for Veterans Day.

Rep. Nicole Boyd thanked the veterans for their service.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill attended the event with her husband, Ray Tannehill.

Retired Gen. Bill Waller was guest speaker. He spoke of courage and understand the meaning of the American Flag.

Guests were treated to lunch, prepared by the local veterans group. Tommy Holmes makes sure everything is set up properly.

From left, Gen. Bill Waller, Ray Wilburn Commander of DAV, Dennis Bullard Commander of American Legion and Greg Lovelady Commander of VFW.

Photo provided

























The annual Oxford Veterans Day Ceremony was held Thursday at the Veterans’ Building off South Lamar Boulevard. Originally planned to be held at the Veterans Park located next door, the rainy weather caused planners to move the celebration indoors. Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Rep. Nicole Boyd, Sheriff Joey East attended the event. The guest speaker was retired Gen. Bill Waller. Guests were treated to hot dogs, hamburgers, potatoes salad and all the fixin’s. The event is held each year as a joint effort between the local chapters of Veterans of Foreign War, Disabled American Veterans and American Legion.

Photos by Alyssa Schnugg