Veterans Day Ceremony Gets Moved Indoors

The annual Oxford Veterans Day Ceremony was held Thursday at the Veterans’ Building off South Lamar Boulevard. Originally planned to be held at the Veterans Park located next door, the rainy weather caused planners to move the celebration indoors. Mayor Robyn Tannehill, Rep. Nicole Boyd, Sheriff Joey East attended the event. The guest speaker was retired Gen. Bill Waller. Guests were treated to hot dogs, hamburgers, potatoes salad and all the fixin’s. The event is held each year as a joint effort between the local chapters of Veterans of Foreign War, Disabled American Veterans and American Legion.