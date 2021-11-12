BMH-NM Nationally Recognized With An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Score

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

This national distinction recognizes Baptist North Mississippi’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“We are so proud of our ‘A’ score and of our hard-working team members who earned it,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. “We are happy to be able to show the community that we provide our patients with such a high level of quality care at our hospital.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Baptist North Mississippi for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Baptist North Mississippi’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org, and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

Staff report