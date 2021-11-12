Leadership Lafayette 2022 Application Deadline Nearing

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 34th annual Leadership Lafayette program.

The application deadline is Nov. 19.

Leadership Lafayette welcomes applicants from all levels of community involvement, from established corporate level leaders, executives, emerging leaders, community leaders, and new-to-Oxford/Lafayette County leaders, who are interested in learning more about Oxford/Lafayette County and the issues that impact our community.

The goal of the program is to develop and maintain a network of invested citizens committed to improving the quality of life in our community.

Ideal candidates are those who are passionate not only about their personal leadership but about their community and its success.

Leadership Lafayette seeks to have class diversity among all ethnic groups, ages, genders, professions, and backgrounds.

The program tuition is $500, due upon acceptance.

What is Leadership Lafayette?

It is an eight-month program, running annually from January through August, that features a series of monthly training sessions and activities, designed for establishing active and engaged community leaders.

The Leadership Lafayette program introduces participants to a wide variety of assets within our Lafayette County area, exposes them to current community needs, and strategic leadership skills training.

The class will meet for an all-day session once a month, typically the first Thursday of the month, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition to the monthly sessions, class members participate in a community-based team project that aims to solve a current community problem and leaves a lasting impact on the LOU community.

How are the Leadership Lafayette participants chosen?

Participation in Leadership Lafayette is determined by a competitive application process with the number of applicants far exceeding the number of available openings. A selection committee will carefully review all Leadership Lafayette applications.

Program participation is limited to 25 people. Preference will be given to candidates who, in addition to their potential for leadership, would contribute to the overall diversity and strength of the class and have available time to commit to the program and future community service.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE 2022 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF SESSIONS.

Staff report