Ole Miss Game Day Schedule, Shuttles, Buses, Parking and More

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Texas A&M at home Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

The high temperature for Saturday is expected to hit just 49 and will drop down to 34 degrees Saturday night. Don’t forget the blankets and dress warm.

To help keep everyone’s game day experience a safe one, the Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the Square area.

“Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

The Double Decker buses will run from the Square to the Grove three hours prior to kickoff, at 3 p.m., and stop running at halftime. Shuttles will run from the Jackson Avenue Center, South Oxford Center (the old Baptist hospital) and Northwest Community College parking lots beginning five hours before kickoff, at 1 p.m., and end two hours postgame.

The Oxford-University Transit buses start running at 6 a.m. and end two hours postgame. Masks are still required to ride on the buses.

ESPN College GameDay is visiting Ole Miss for a pregame show with host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack on the Grove stage from 8 to 11 a.m.

The Walk of Champions will start at 3:45 a.m. in the Grove and make its way to Vaught-Hemingway.

Wear powder blue for this game.

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no parking areas as the owner’s expense.

The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in the stadium.

OPD reminds everyone to place valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.

Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford.

Parking on campus begins at 7 a.m. Saturday. All parking passes are digital and will be scanned upon entry. An on-campus parking pass must be presented to enter on game day.

Face coverings are required in all indoor areas of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, including clubs, suites and elevators.

The Grove and The Circle will close at 6:30 p.m. tonight and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up.