University Launches New Industry Engagement Website

By Leigh Ann Hubbard

University of Mississippi

Students from the University of Mississippi’s Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence work in Greenwood at Viking Range LLC to advise company leaders on improving the factory’s operational efficiency. The university has launched a new Industry Engagement Hub aimed at inspiring industry leaders to partner with the university in innovative ways. Photo by Logan Kirkland/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The University of Mississippi has launched its new Industry Engagement Hub, a website aimed at building partnerships, preparing students and assisting communities throughout the region and beyond.

This online portal showcases ideas, resources and success stories, inspiring industry leaders to partner with the university in innovative ways.

“Through its people and programs, the University of Mississippi helps industry solve challenges,” said Hughes Miller, director of industry giving and engagement in the Office of University Development. “At the same time, industry partners help the university prepare students for post-college success and augment the research our faculty lead while supporting economic development and community engagement.”

The Industry Engagement Hub was developed in partnership with the UM Industry Engagement Council, a group formed in 2019 to help create strategic alliances between the university and industry.

As the first centralized online resource to aid industry, the website helps industry partners to quickly identify how they can engage with Ole Miss.

Industry partnership have a far-reaching influence on many stakeholders, Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.

“We believe industry-university partnerships are truly win-win, and they can produce long-term relationships that bring many positive outcomes,” he said. “Our university wants to share our academic and research work to help industries adapt and succeed in an evolving marketplace.

“Also, the university strives to be an economic driver, producing highly prepared graduates, stronger job opportunities and new innovations – all combining to have a positive impact on society.”

The hub is built on the four pillars of industry engagement developed by the IEC: economic empowerment, student engagement, research and innovation, and thought leadership.

The hub provides examples of strategic industry partnerships that have developed into mutually beneficial relationships that support company goals while also supporting university students, faculty and programs.

The new hub offers a digital point of engagement for all prospective industry partners, Miller said.

“Ole Miss’ academic community offers the expertise and resources to engage with all sectors, from Mississippi-based companies to international corporations,” he said. “It also supports small businesses and entrepreneurs around the state.”

Visit the Industry Engagement Hub at https://industry.olemiss.edu to learn more about strategic partnership opportunities that help businesses meet their goals, inspire innovative research, develop the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs, and ways to give back to communities.