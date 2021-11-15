UM Recognized for One of Country’s Top Phi Kappa Phi Chapters

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines—has now recognized the University of Mississippi chapter of Phi Kappa Phi as a Circle of Excellence Platinum Chapter.
Just 23 of Phi Kappa Phi’s 300+ chapters across the nation have been recognized with the Platinum Circle of Excellence.
“Our chapters are the lifeblood of Phi Kappa Phi. We’re proud to recognize and celebrate their success with a Circle of Excellence Award,” said acting Society Executive Director Traci Navarre.
With this distinction, the University of Mississippi chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that holds bi-annual initiations, upholds the Society Bylaws, nominates a member to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program and more. All of this takes dedication from the chapter board and support staff.
“This is a commitment that the board takes seriously and each of us is proud to be able to recognize and promote the academic excellence of our students in all disciplines of higher education,” Dr. Jeremy Loenneke, chapter president said. “Although we come from all different fields of study, we all share the same goal — to engage with and support our community of scholars is what it is all about for us.”
The University of Mississippi Phi Kappa Phi board includes the following members:
Officers:
Dr. Jeremy Loenneke, President
Dr. Angela Sykes Rutherford, President-Elect
Dr. Carrie Smith, Immediate Past President
Dr. Mitch Wenger, Treasurer
Dr. Kerry Brian Melear, Secretary
Dr. Debora Wenger, Public Relations
Dr. Allyn Cascio, Awards and Grants
Executive Committee:
Dr. Tony Ammeter
Dr. Don Dyer
Dr. Annette Kluck
Dr.Sujith Ramachandran
Dr. Julie Retrum
Prof. Ronald J. Rychlak
Dr. Rob Rockhold
Student Vice Presidents:
Geanell Adams
Emily Davis
Nami Ikawa
Staff:
Ev Barrett
Dorothy Singleton
About Phi Kappa Phi
Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated.
Some of the organization’s more notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards nearly $1 million to qualifying students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, and grants for local and national literacy initiatives.
For more information, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.
